GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.99 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.18 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

