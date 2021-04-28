Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GFED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.59. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

