Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 1,147.4% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GPM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. 6,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,522. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 152,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 114,435 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.