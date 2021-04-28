Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 1,147.4% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:GPM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. 6,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,522. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
