Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 5,036.4% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 21.35, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

