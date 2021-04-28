Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of GURE stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Gulf Resources has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 21.35, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

