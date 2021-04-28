Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of GURE stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Gulf Resources has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 21.35, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.
About Gulf Resources
