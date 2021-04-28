GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company's lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

NASDAQ GWPH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.75. 558,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,675. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -127.18 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $219.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.10 and a 200-day moving average of $159.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

