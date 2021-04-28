GWM Advisors LLC Has $51.55 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,056 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.5% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $51,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,819. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.73.

