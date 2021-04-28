GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 58.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,883 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $22,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,845,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,197 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.