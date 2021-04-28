Halliburton Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAL. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $19.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $24.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 11.2% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,773 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907,973 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $83,865,000 after buying an additional 274,357 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

