Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE HAL opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.