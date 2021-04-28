Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,118,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,524,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

HAL opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.