Halving Coin (HALV) Price Tops $0.0416 on Exchanges

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.92 or 0.00273760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.00 or 0.01033132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.31 or 0.00728534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,447.75 or 1.00091683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

