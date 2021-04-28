Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Head to Head Comparison

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Hammerson has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hammerson and Easterly Government Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $243.00 million 0.34 -$997.51 million N/A N/A Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 8.17 $7.21 million $1.20 17.99

Easterly Government Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hammerson.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Easterly Government Properties 4.60% 0.89% 0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hammerson and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 6 4 2 0 1.67 Easterly Government Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63

Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Hammerson.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Hammerson on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

