Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €132.30 by Barclays

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €132.30 ($155.65) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €163.61 ($192.48).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €154.25 ($181.47) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €140.61.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

