Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

