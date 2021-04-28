Hannover Rück SE Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.03 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hannover Rück in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hannover Rück’s FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $93.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.974 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
