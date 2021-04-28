Harbor Group Inc. Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 79.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 46,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,618. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01.

