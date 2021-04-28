Harbor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 378.1% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $4,153,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.09. 23,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,633. The company has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

