HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

Shares of HONE stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $807.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HONE shares. DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

