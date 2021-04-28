Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM stock opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

