Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 197 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $179,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.41.

ANET opened at $319.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.62. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $128,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

