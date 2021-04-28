Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 751 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

