Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes $2.30 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $171.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

