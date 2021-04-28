Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 45.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Realty by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

