Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 94.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,604 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $419.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.85 and a 200 day moving average of $378.04. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

