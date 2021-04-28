Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,668 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $223,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Halliburton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $78,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Halliburton by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

NYSE HAL opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

