Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
HTA stock traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.32. 9,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,247. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF has a 1-year low of C$10.37 and a 1-year high of C$15.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.95.
Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
