Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.86. 11,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,324. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

