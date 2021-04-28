Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,872. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $830.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

