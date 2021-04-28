Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hawaiian updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. 30,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,590. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

