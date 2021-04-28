HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. 23,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several research firms have recently commented on HBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

