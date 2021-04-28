HC Wainwright Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $225.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a positive rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.50.

AXSM stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $101.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,167,000 after buying an additional 341,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after buying an additional 55,525 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,329,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $22,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

