HC Wainwright Increases TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $89.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $79.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TGTX opened at $42.79 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

