HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

Shares of HCA opened at $198.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $205.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

