Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

HCAT has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $179,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,878.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.