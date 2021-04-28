Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

