Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.