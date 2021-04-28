Hedget (HGET) Market Cap Reaches $13.62 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for about $7.78 or 0.00014173 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $694,064.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.75 or 0.00881788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001581 BTC.

About Hedget

HGET is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

