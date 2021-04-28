Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Short Interest Update

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 2,728.2% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,979,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hemp Naturals stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,172,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,631,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Hemp Naturals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $21.22.
About Hemp Naturals
Further Reading: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Hemp Naturals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemp Naturals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.