Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.11 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of STT opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 136.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.