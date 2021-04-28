Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $275,000 in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

