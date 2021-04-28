Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 516 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of The Chemours worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in The Chemours by 949.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The Chemours by 247.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

CC opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

