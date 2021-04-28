Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in APA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in APA by 61.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in APA by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

NASDAQ APA opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

