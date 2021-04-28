Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4526 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend payment by 198.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

HESM stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $411.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $39,870.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,702.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $60,112.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.