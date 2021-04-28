Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) vs. Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Head-To-Head Survey

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

This table compares Hess Midstream and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $848.30 million 0.48 $70.10 million $1.20 19.01 Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 9.35 $46.28 million $0.13 137.54

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners. Hess Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hess Midstream pays out 149.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Viper Energy Partners pays out 430.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hess Midstream has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hess Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hess Midstream and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 1 5 0 2.83 Viper Energy Partners 0 2 12 0 2.86

Hess Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.29%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $15.23, suggesting a potential downside of 14.84%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 3.11% 1.65% 1.56% Viper Energy Partners -60.82% 0.67% 0.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Viper Energy Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.