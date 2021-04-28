Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

