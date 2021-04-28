Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report sales of $321.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.00 million. Hexcel reported sales of $378.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,027,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hexcel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after acquiring an additional 224,998 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,525. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

