H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Invests $6.69 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 129,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.0% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

