H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 590 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,400,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $368.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $163.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

