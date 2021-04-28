HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.